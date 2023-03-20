Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Another Surprising DC Cameo You May Have Missed

This past weekend saw the theatrical debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the latest live-action adventure for Billy Batson / Shazam!. The film has been a unique part of conversation thus far, ranging from debates about its box-office performance, to the minutia of its canon in (and outside of) the future plans for the DC Universe. While the final moments of the film are making headlines for a big DCEU cameo, there was another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance from a previous DC star that some will recognize. Spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below! Only look if you want to know!

The third act of the film sees the Shazamily! fighting the machinations of the Daughters of Atlas — particularly, Kalypso (Lucy Liu), who has decided to plant the Seed of Life and unleash hell upon Earth. As Shazam! (Zachary Levi) works to fight Kalyspo, and wrestle with his own insecurities, he is championed and embraced by a number of civilians around him. This includes an older man in jeans and red long-sleeve shirt — played by Michael Gray, who portrayed Billy Batson in the Shazam! television series of the 1970s. As the civilians begin to cheer Shazam! on, Gray’s character specifically calls him “Captain Marvel”, a nod to the superhero name Shazam! had held at the time.

Talk about a great photo. Zachary Levi and I. So I am in Shazam Fury Of The God’s, fun cameo. Shazam is my life so I’m so happy I’m in it. It’s a fantastic movie and Zachary is fantastic too. pic.twitter.com/ZHsE7e9hxf — TV’s Michael Gray (@TVsMichaelGray1) March 20, 2023

Who is Shazam!‘s Michael Gray?

From 1974 to 1976, Gray starred as Billy Batson on Shazam! (later known as The Shazam! / Isis Hour). The live-action series saw Billy traversing the country in a motorhome alongside his mentor (played by Les Tremayne). As always, Billy was able to turn into a superhero (played by Jackson Bostwick, and later John Davey) if he uttered the word “Shazam!.”

“It’s an ongoing thing and it amazes me still 37 years later,” Gray told CBR about the ongoing success of the series. “I did Comic-Con International in San Diego and was totally blown away by it. It was mind boggling. I did a Warner panel and saw 700 people — it almost brought tears to my eyes. One day someone screams, ‘Oh my God!’ and it’s a construction guy. I thought I’d have a problem there, but he recognized me and gave me a big hug. People still recognize me — I don’t know how. I look more like Mentor now.”

