Shazam! Fury of the Gods Moves Filming Location for Spring Start Date

✖

We're gradually getting more and more updates surrounding Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to DC's 2019 hit. The sequel is officially beginning to cast its new characters, with West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler cast earlier today in an unknown key role, which has made some wonder if and when production is going to get off the ground. Previous reports have indicated that it will do so later this spring, and now a new report from Murphy's Multiverse provides more insight into how it will be doing so. Their report indicates that the film will hold production in Georgia in late May or early June, with pre-production on the Georgia part of production reportedly already underway.

This lines up with previous comments from the film's cast, with Darla Dudley actress Meagan Good saying late last month that "God willing and by the grace of God, Shazam! 2 starts in May," and Eugene Choi actor Ross Butler also hinting on Instagram at production starting sooner than later. Conveniently, the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, which will follow Shazam!'s iconic comic-accurate nemesis, is also expected to film in Georgia in the spring.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Good, and Michelle Borth). Zachary Levi will once again star as the titular hero, and it sounds like fans can expect an unexpected villain in the process.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," director David F. Sandberg said during a Q&A as part of DC FanDome last year. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Are you excited to see Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now scheduled to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.