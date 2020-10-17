Dwayne Johnson Updates Black Adam Shooting Start

✖

Black Adam is on course for a spring 2021 shooting start in Georgia, says star and producer Dwayne Johnson in an update on his currently undated DC movie. Previously scheduled for a July 2020 shooting start and a release date of December 22, 2021, the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed Black Adam shifted production into next year as part of a reconfiguration that bumped The Batman out of 2021 and into 2022; The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods also moved to November 2022 and June 2023, respectively. Now back to work on Netflix's Red Notice, Johnson reveals his new shooting schedule in the wake of COVID-caused delays:

Red Notice, teaming Johnson with his Hobbs & Shaw co-star Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, films in Georgia until November. From there, Johnson jumps into Young Rock, NBC's scripted single-camera comedy series inspired by the star and producer's formative years.

Black Adam is the third Georgia-shot production on Johnson's slate and will now take flight in spring 2021. Set in the shared DC Extended Universe and spinning out of Shazam!, which Johnson produced, the DC Films production teams Johnson's eponymous super-being with Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Other as-yet cast roles include DC superheroes Cyclone and Doctor Fate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 16, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Here's what Johnson shared in an Instagram update from the set of Red Notice:

I never take working for granted and Im grateful that once Red Notice wraps next month - I’ll immediately roll into shooting YOUNG ROCK for @NBC. Then in the spring, we’ll shoot the big one - BLACK ADAM for the DC Universe. All three big productions — all shot here in the state of Georgia. Blessed to be working and man there’s nothing greater than creating jobs for crews, their families and local businesses.

"We're excited to proceed as planned with all our projects, but our main priority has been making sure we can create safe environments for our cast and crew — which we've been able to do," Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia said in a September interview about resuming productions during a pandemic. "We're fortunate to work on big productions and ourselves, along with the entire industry, have worked to devise new protocols and systems that allow us to proceed in safe ways keeping the talent, crew and entire production safe. We've gotten to a place where it feels like we've established some amazing guidelines that allow us to get back to work, and so now it's about rolling that out and applying that formula to all our productions across the board."

Black Adam is currently without an announced release date.