Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Meagan Good Reveals Sequel Begins Filming in May

Though Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to arrive in 2023, the highly anticipated DC sequel will seemingly begin shooting very soon. In an interview with The Carlos Watson Show, co-star Meagan Good (who plays the super powered version of Darla in the films) confirmed the news while spekaing about her upcoming schedule, saying: "God willing and by the grace of God, Shazam 2 starts in May." It seems likely that filming on the movie almost two years before its release is WB attempting to get its young leads in front of cameras before they age too much.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now a summer 2023 film," director David F. Sandberg tweeted about the movie's delay last year. He jokingly added, "WB was like 'can't you just use fake beards on the kids?' and I was like 'If Tom Cruise is going to space for real then we can wait for the kids to grow real beards! It’s an important plot point." Shazam himself Zachary Levi previously joked about the same thing at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention back in 2019

Meagan Good has confirmed that ‘SHAZAM: FURY OF THE GODS’ begins filming in May! pic.twitter.com/D1QWVBnQUs — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) January 29, 2021

“The only other thing I know is they want to make it as soon as possible because those kids are growing up like weeds," Levi said at the time with a laugh. "So if we don’t do that in like the next two days, they’re gonna be full grown adults."

Unfortunately the film has been forced to delay itself multiple times not only for traditional development reasons but also because of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. As of this writing the film has been assigned three different release dates including April 1, 2022, later November 4, 2022, and its currently scheduled release date of June 2, 2023.

We don't know for sure which of the cast members from the first movie will be returning, but co-star Mark Strong, who played villain Dr. Sivana in the first film, seems to be a shoe in, despite previously saying he hadn't heard a peep about it.

"I had such a great time on the first one and it turned out to be such a success. I’m just waiting to hear," Strong told Collider. "I think the script is in development and they’re trying to get ready to do it. Obviously, it’s been interrupted by this pandemic, so things are on hold until such time as it can be filmed safely. At the moment, it’s all under wraps. I honestly know very little about it. It’s not that I don’t want to tell you anything about it. It’s just that I don’t actually know very much about it."