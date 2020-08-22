Shazam! 2 Title Revealed at DC FanDome

✖

Director David F. Sandberg has previously teased the potential titles for the Shazam sequel, with a mock trailer simply stylizing it as "Shazam!!" (two exclamation points) and joking online another time that it will be Shazam! Now the Kids Have Facial Hair, but now we actually know it! Revealed at the DC FanDome digital event, Sandberg confirmed that the sequel will officially be titled Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. The movie is scheduled to arrive after Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam solo movie which had its fair share of announcements at the event as well.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Shazam! 2 will see also see the return of Zachary Levi as the titular hero and director David F. Sandberg behind the camera once again. Writer Henry Gayden has also been tapped to return as the screenwriter for the sequel. The film is currently scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022 after being delayed from an April 1, 2022 release date.

Though unconfirmed, it seems likely that the sequel will see the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson along with his foster family — Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Levi previously spoke about his hopes for the sequel during a virtual appearance at Awesome-Con Online 2020, saying:

"The truth is, I don't know much because they're still working on the script. I know some general stuff and I'm super stoked about all of the general stuff that I've heard. But ultimately what I want, I want the movie to be better than what we gave people the first time, which I think was a really good movie."

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods will debut in theaters on November 4, 2022. What do you think of the sequel's official title? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

