Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Sequel's Surprising Connection to Madonna

In just a matter of months, DC fans will be treated to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the long-awaited sequel to the 2019 superhero hit. Based on the existing trailers and promotional material, it seems like Fury of the Gods will be delivering a pretty delightful vibe — and it sounds like part of that will involve a very specific (and unintentional) pop culture nod. On Tuesday, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to reveal that one scene in the film features a unique piece of music, which was temporarily thrown into the film's assembly cut. As it turns out, the music in question actually is from the score for W.E., a 2011 romantic drama directed by Madonna.

"Sometimes you fall in love with a temp track," Sandberg explained. "There's one scene in Shazam 2 where I thought the temp music fit so well that we just licensed that piece instead of trying to create something similar. It's from the score to the movie W.E. (Directed by Madonna) of all movies."

Sometimes you fall in love with a temp track. There’s one scene in Shazam 2 where I thought the temp music fit so well that we just licensed that piece instead of trying to create something similar. It’s from the score to the movie W.E. (Directed by Madonna) of all movies. https://t.co/rC7r6tRdqq — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 13, 2022

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? What do you think of this unintentional tie to Madonna? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.