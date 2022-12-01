Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals One Trailer Line Isn't Actually in the Movie

In just a few months, the DC universe will be shaken up yet again when Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters. The sequel to 2019's Shazam! is already promising some action-packed, family-friendly fare, which was already showcased in spades in the film's trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. In a recent post on social media, director David F. Sandberg revealed that one of that trailer's most memorable moments — Billy Batson acknowledging that he threw a truck at a dragon — won't actually end up in the final cut.

In a series of tweets, which you can check out below, Sandberg revealed that the line had already been cut from the theatrical version of Fury of the Gods before the trailer even came out, but that the footage was one of the components made available to the marketing team.

FYI that line is not in the movie. It’s just in the trailer. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) November 30, 2022

No it was cut before they did the trailer. But marketing has access to all the footage and can use deleted shots. They can also ask you to shoot things specifically for a trailer. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) November 30, 2022

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Will Shazam! fight Black Adam?

The recent theatrical release of Black Adam, which saw Dwayne Johnson finally bring to life Shazam!'s most iconic adversary, has led many to wonder if a matchup between the two of them is in the cards. As Johnson told reporters during a press event earlier this year, the goal was for both characters to get exactly the kind of movie they individually needed, before going right into their conflict.

"The original plan, maybe five or six years ago I think, was to tell the two origin stories of Shazam! and Black Adam in the same movie. That's what we had worked on," Johnson said at the time. "The script was delivered. When we all read the script, I immediately felt like, 'We have to separate these two movies. We have to honor Shazam! and that origin story and what that is and what that can be for the fans and then we also have to tell our story, too, as well.' I think in separating them, with the majority of the world not knowing who Black Adam if you weren't a serious comic book fan, it was important I think to separate them and tell each story respectively."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be released exclusively in theaters on March 17, 2023.