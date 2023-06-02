Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Grace Fulton Takes Over Super Hero Mary Role From Michelle Borth

✖

Mary Bromfield is all grown up in the Shazam! sequel: Grace Fulton will pull double duty as Mary and Super Hero Mary in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, taking over the costumed hero role from Michelle Borth. After director David F. Sandberg shared the first look at the adult Shazamily in costume for Shazam 2 — revealing Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Meagan Good as Darla Dudley, Ross Butler as Eugene Choi, Zachary Levi as Shazam, and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro Peña in their new suits — it was quickly pointed out that Fulton was part of the adult-sized superhero lineup that included Borth as Adult Mary in 2019's Shazam!

"Yes, Grace now plays both parts," Sandberg tweeted after Monday's reveal. "But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she's super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!"

Yes, Grace now plays both parts. But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she’s super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman! https://t.co/suaG3vaEZw — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

In 2019, the Hawaii Five-0 star told Parade that she signed a "five-picture deal" with Warner Bros. and that she expected to return for at least one sequel.

"It was tears of joy, but it was just so overwhelming," Borth told Parade about her superhero role in Shazam! "I had never gotten a role from one taped audition, let alone a five-picture deal with Warner Bros. from a one-tape audition. You always have to go through a really long process. There's a fight to get there, so it was a really incredible moment. That's all I can say. It was one of those really magical moments of, 'Oh, my God. You hear about this sometimes. Every now and then, this happens,' and that was mine."

The first Shazam! introduces Fulton's Mary Bromfield as the 18-year-old foster sister of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), whose encounter with an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou) grants him the ability to transform into an adult-sized superhero when he shouts the magic word "Shazam!" The movie ends with Billy's foster siblings — Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Eugene (Ian Chen), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary — bestowed with the same powers, which they use in battle for the first time against the villain Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong).

"The cool thing about Mary is the younger Mary, who's played by Grace Fulton, who's amazing, is she's really uptight. She's a teenager who grew up too fast. She's almost like a second mother to her foster brothers and sisters, and she has lost the capability of just relaxing, having fun, and letting loose and being a teenager," Borth said in 2019. "So what's fun for me, I get the best part of Mary, because when we all change into superheroes, we all have different things that we make up for, and for Mary, when she turns into Mary Marvel, she knows how to have fun. She's got her confidence back. She knows how to let her hair down. She knows just how to embrace life, and she's not so worried anymore."

Sandberg hinted the sequel would involve larger roles for the Shazamily back in 2019, telling Backstory Magazine the next movie "could explore how they work as a family of heroes."

Also starring Cooper Andrews and Marta Milans as Victor and Rosa Vasquez and DC Extended Universe newcomers Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu as the film's trio of villains, Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.