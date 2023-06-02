Shazam 2 Reveals New Costumes

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has revealed the Shazam family's new costumes for the DC Comics sequel film. The first glimpse of star Zachary Levi in his new superhero suit already leaked out thanks to set photos. Sandberg decided he wanted to get ahead of the leakers this time around by simply sharing a photo he "took the other day" of Levi and his Shazam family siblings via his own Twitter handle. The photo offers fans their first looks at Shazam (Levi), Shazam Jr. (Adam Brody), Mary Shazam (Grace Fulton), and the rest of the Shazam family in their new suits. You can see it below.

This photo is Sandberg making good on a previous tease. When asked previously if Shazam getting a new costume meant new looks for the rest of the family, he replied by saying, "Would be weird if they didn't."

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

As for why the sequel is introducing new costumes, Sandberg said, "Why not? Might as well try some different things this time around and not just do the same thing twice."

Expanding on his input into the new designs, Sandberg said, "I told [costume designer Louise Mingenbach] some of the things I wanted this time. Her and her team designed and created it beautifully incorporating the things I asked for, we showed the studio and they thought it looked great and didn't have any notes."

Angel Asher returns to play Shazam's human alter ego, Billy Batson, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Jack Dylan Grazer returns as Billy's best friend and foster brother Freddy Freeman, who transforms into Shazam Jr. Levi is back as the titular superhero. Levi celebrated the beginning of production when the sequel began filming in May.

"Shazam: Fury of the Gods is officially underway!" Levi posted on Instagram. "So grateful to @wbpictures @newlinecinema @dccomics et al for seeing the 16 year old inside me and believing he could be their Big Red Cheese. Actual 16 year old me would be shitting himself if he knew what his future was gonna hold. I legit sit around and just feel overcome with gratitude when I allow myself to look back thru my life and see all the countless blessings. The unearthly and immense amount of protection, provision, and providence God has orchestrated in my life," Levi wrote."

What do you think of the new Shazam family costumes? Let us know in the comments. Shazam: Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.