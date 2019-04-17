‘Shazam!’ Actress Signed Five Picture Deal

The latest installment to the DC Extended Universe, Shazam!, was released earlier this month, and fans are loving the newest, light-hearted installment to the franchise. Michelle Borth, who is best known for playing Catherine Rollins on Hawaii Five-0, portrayed the adult/Shazam version of Mary Bromfield in the new film. According to Parade, the actor is currently optioned for five films in the DCEU franchise.

“Shazam has cleaned up at the box office the past two weekends, so while it is too early to say if Warner Bros. will pick up Borth’s option for all five films, there is little doubt she will be revisit her role as Mary Marvel in at least one sequel,” Parade writes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The interview with the actor revealed that she went through a mysterious audition process that involved showing off some dance moves, and after three months, Borth finally found out that she had been auditioning for the role of Mary Marvel. In fact, she was also told that she didn’t need to come back in— she had the part! Borth shared that the news led to her crying “hysterically for 10 minutes.”

“It was tears of joy, but it was just so overwhelming,” she explained. “I had never gotten a role from one taped audition, let alone a five-picture deal with Warner Bros. from a one-tape audition. You always have to go through a really long process. There’s a fight to get there, so it was a really incredible moment. That’s all I can say. It was one of those really magical moments of, ‘Oh, my God. You hear about this sometimes. Every now and then, this happens,’ and that was mine. I did a great dance, an interpretive dance, and had a lot of fun with it, and then forgot, and that was it.”

It’s exciting that fans will have the chance to see Borth again, especially since she seems to really enjoy playing the character.

“The cool thing about Mary is the younger Mary, who’s played by Grace Fulton, who’s amazing, is she’s really uptight. She’s a teenager who grew up too fast. She’s almost like a second mother to her foster brothers and sisters, and she has lost the capability of just relaxing, having fun, and letting loose and being a teenager,” Borth explained.

“So what’s fun for me, I get the best part of Mary, because when we all change into superheroes, we all have different things that we make up for, and for Mary, when she turns into Mary Marvel, she knows how to have fun. She’s got her confidence back. She knows how to let her hair down. She knows just how to embrace life, and she’s not so worried anymore.”

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!