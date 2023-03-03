Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Meagan Good Wants to Be the Female Blade (Exclusive)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Megan Good says that she would love to be the female Blade. In an interview with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis, the actress sat down Witcher co-star Adrien Brody to ponder the question of who they would want to be if given the opportunity. Good is reaching straight for the katana and never looking back. The idea of being a vampire hunter is just too good to pass up. A lot of comic book movie fans are just itching to get back into that part of the Marvel world. It seems like we're all going to have to wait to see the final results next year. Check out her answer above!

"I would be the female version of Blade," Good said after a lot of thought. "Would be a vampire hunter and kick ass."

Marvel fans have already seen the new version of the Daywalker in Eternals. That movie's producer spoke to Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast about why they chose to include Mahershala Ali's vampire hunter in the post-credits scene. It feels like things are inching closer and closer to Midnight Suns, but viewers are going to have to wait for the eventual massive team-up to happen.

Blade's Future On The Big Screen

"[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day," the Eternals producer previously told Phase Zero. "And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table."

If you want to see Good in the DC movie, it's coming out very soon! Here's a synopsis for Shazam!'s big sequel: "In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted."

