Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies





Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.

Deadline's Justin Kroll said in his report that while it won't be the R-rated bloodbaths the Wesley Snipes films ended up as, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is looking to "go with a darker tone on this film than other MCU projects have been in the past."

THR's Borys Kit echoed the sentiment, adding the hiring of Mike Starrbury would inevitably result and an entirely new script. "Details are being kept under wraps but sources say the new intent is for Blade to dark and gritty in tone, falling on the edgier side of Marvel fare and maybe even find common shading with the fondly-remembered Blade movies made in the early 2000s by New Line," Kit responded.

While Marvel Studios executives reportedly aren't against the idea of R-rated movies, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 is the only picture confirmed to carry the rating so far.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Feige confirmed before adding, "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Blade is set for release on September 6, 2024.

