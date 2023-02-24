Shazam! Fury of the Gods Reveals New Character Posters

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has revealed some new character posters ahead of the movie's premiere. Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, marketing on the DC Studios productions has kicked into high gear. Yes, The Flash is speeding this way, but Shazam! has to have a crack at the spotlight as well. In the new images released by the company Zachary Levi's hero is front and center. But, there are also some new famous villains to contend with in this sequel. The first Shazam! is a fan-favorite among DC fans and David F. Sandberg is hoping for another big outing with Fury of the Gods. Check out the posters for yourself down below!

DC Comics also dropped an interesting synopsis for the sequel: "In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted."

The gods have arrived. ⚡SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS is only in theaters March 17. #ShazamMovie Get advance tickets NOW: https://t.co/kFZSsONDOn pic.twitter.com/Q1IICpGZKQ — DC (@DCComics) February 24, 2023

