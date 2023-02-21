Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Auditioned for a Surprising X-Men Role

We're less than a month away from the launch of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will be taking the "Shazamily" ensemble to new heights. One of the most buzzed-about players in the film is Grace Caroline Currey, who will be returning as both the civilian and superhero iterations of Mary Bromfield in the film. As Currey revealed in a recent interview with The Direct, Mary Marvel actually wasn't the first superhero role that she auditioned for, as she previously tried out to play the younger, rebooted Jean Grey ultimately played by Sophie Turner in Fox's X-Men universe.

"You know, I auditioned for X-Men back in the day for Jean Grey. Yeah, to play young Jean Gray, which Sophie Turner… did that," Currey explained. "She got the part. And you know, I don't know. I don't know."

"I have to be honest, especially the comics, I am such a DC person," Currey added. "I really know DC moreso. And of course, Marvel is so… they bring out characters a lot of the times that people aren't as familiar with, of course, with how we got Iron Man and everyone over there. But I don't know..."

Will Mary Marvel return in the DC Universe?

While a third Shazam! film has yet to be greenlit under James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Studios slate, Currey has recently hinted at that possibility.

"Gosh, so I'm a fan," Currey explained. "I am a fan of the DC universe and a bit of a comic book nerd myself… But yeah, I'm really, really curious and excited to see what [DC Studios co-lead] James Gunn does and what stories he brings out. And I've worked with Peter [Safran] since I was 18, and he's just so lovely, and I think… he really elevated the horror film genre and I'm really curious to see what they do with DC."

"I think we're in incredible hands," Currey continued. "I got excited about the slate, because I know James Gunn just brings so much to comic book lore and he's so well-versed. So yeah, I'm not in the conversations, of course. You know, I'm along for the ride. And when they say, 'Grace, it's time,' I'm there… I'm really, really curious. I'm really interested to see what comes up with this slate. And I think there's gonna be a whole new breath too to just the world and yeah, I'm really curious."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.