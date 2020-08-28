Shazam: Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Shares DC FanDome Poster

✖

Over the weekend DC FanDome offered fresh updates on a number of highly anticipated projects including a major one for the Shazam sequel. The panel kicked off with star Zachary Levi who was eventually joined by his co-stars and director David F. Sandberg, culminating in the reveal of the title of the film, Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The title reveal came from an unofficial poster featuring the Shazam family, some angry raccoons, rabid dogs, unicorns, and even comedian Sinbad. Though you won't be seeing this poster at movie theaters (when you're able to go back to them), Levi has revealed the art in full which you can find below!

"This poster may be unofficial, but it officially warms my heart and gets me mad excited to bring more @shazammovie to y’all as soon as humanly (or superhumanly) possible!" Levi wrote. "Thanks to everyone who came out for @dccomics #fandome, including @sinbadbad for being such a team player and going along with the zany fun."

The faux-poster also includes Sinbad, who despite appearing on the panel and in this image, isn't actually part of the cast. ComicBook has learned that Sinbad is not in the film, but it still made for a fun moment at DC FanDome. The inclusion of Sinbad was a meta-joke about the confusion over his role in a '90s movie called Shazam. This movie does not exist, but like other urban legends of the era the story of Sinbad playing a genie in a family film has since become legendary among millennials. Many people assume it exists, even though Sinbad himself joked that they're probably thinking of the Shaquille O'Neil film Kazaam.

In addition to the return of Zachary Levi as the titular hero and director David F. Sandberg behind the camera once again. Writer Henry Gayden has also been tapped to return as the screenwriter for the sequel. The sequel will see the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson and presumably his entire foster family — Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth).

The film is currently scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022 after being delayed from an April 1, 2022 release date.

