Shazam! Fury of the Gods Main Theme Released by DC

We're just a matter of weeks away from the launch of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the new sequel inspired by the fan-favorite family of DC characters. While there's a lot that remains unknown about the film — its possible connections to the past and future DC Universe being among them — the marketing material has made fans excited thus far.

Late Thursday night, Warner Bros. Pictures found another way to get fans hyped for the film, releasing the titular track from Henry Gayden's Fury of the Gods score. You can check it out below.

You'll want the sound up for this! Listen to the #ShazamMovie theme composed by @CBeckofficial and get hyped to see SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS only in theaters March 17: https://t.co/TZeY3PISPJ pic.twitter.com/E1IuqTHLGD — DC (@DCComics) February 24, 2023

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

"I loved the first Shazam movie," producer and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran explained in an interview with Collider last year. "I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it's everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it."

"I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions," Safran continued. "I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it's a thrill."

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? What do you think of this first track from its score? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.