Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Bigger Action, More Humor According to Producer

We’re a little over a year out from the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the upcoming sequel to DC’s 2019 blockbuster. Based on the reaction to last year’s DC FanDome sizzle reel, it seems like the film will give fans a lot to enjoy, from the arrival of new antagonists to a wide array of monsters. In a recent interview with Collider, Fury of the Gods producer Peter Safran also teased another aspect of the sequel — even more humor and action. As Safran put it, the film will turn things “up to eleven”, and will also provide a slightly-edgier sensibility now that its young protagonists have gotten slightly older.

“I loved the first Shazam movie,” Safran explained. “I thought it was beautifully done. I thought that David Sandberg nailed that tone so incredibly well. The eye of the needle was so small to get it right, but he really did nail it. I feel like this second one has more emotion, more humor, but it also has bigger action, bigger set pieces, some great villains. I just feel like it’s everything that we loved in the first movie but really turned up to 11. So I love it.”

“I think the addition of some of these new characters with Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are fantastic editions,” Safran continued. “I love that the kids are all a little bit older now so we get to have a little bit more fun in kind of an edgier fashion with them. Zach inhabits that character in such a beautiful fashion. So to have been able to make a second one of those, it’s a thrill.”

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members include Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.