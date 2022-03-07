Movie Fans Are Loving Netflix’s Recent Shrek Additions

Daredevil and the other Marvel TV shows may have left Netflix at the start of the month, but subscribers were treated to a nice consolation price in the wake of their exit. Shrek, one of the most beloved animated films of all time, was added to Netflix on March 1st. Its direct sequel, Shrek 2, as also added to the service. The two Shrek films have bounced around to different services in recent years, sometimes not appearing on any service at all for stretches of time. March, however, combine the movies with the most popular streaming service around.
Netflix fans have been loving the opportunity to watch Shrek on the streamer. Shrek 2 immediately took a spot on the Netflix Top 10 after being added to the service. A few days later, the first Shrek joined it there. The DreamWorks movies have immediately become Netflix staples.
With as much love for Shrek as there is, it should come as no surprise that fans have been swarming social media to share their excitement over the big green ogre’s Netflix arrival.
Take a look at just a few of those reactions below!