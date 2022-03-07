Movie Fans Are Loving Netflix’s Recent Shrek Additions

Daredevil and the other Marvel TV shows may have left Netflix at the start of the month, but subscribers were treated to a nice consolation price in the wake of their exit. Shrek, one of the most beloved animated films of all time, was added to Netflix on March 1st. Its direct sequel, Shrek 2, as also added to the service. The two Shrek films have bounced around to different services in recent years, sometimes not appearing on any service at all for stretches of time. March, however, combine the movies with the most popular streaming service around.

Netflix fans have been loving the opportunity to watch Shrek on the streamer. Shrek 2 immediately took a spot on the Netflix Top 10 after being added to the service. A few days later, the first Shrek joined it there. The DreamWorks movies have immediately become Netflix staples.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With as much love for Shrek as there is, it should come as no surprise that fans have been swarming social media to share their excitement over the big green ogre’s Netflix arrival.

Take a look at just a few of those reactions below!

Needed

Netflix adding Shrek was what my Sunday needed — Danielle Hopson 👑 (@_dnicolee) March 7, 2022

Soul for a Soul

https://twitter.com/MemelordPeri/status/1498807621905788928?s=20&t=ZmOALVgoiE-sfv1WyNT5Pw

Got Me

I said I was gonna leave Netflix for raising their prices and then they said okay but we’re adding Shrek and Shrek 2. Im staying 💀pic.twitter.com/VomgCjHeBU — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) March 3, 2022

Finally

Today's the day! Shrek and Shrek 2 are FINALLY back on Netflix in the US! pic.twitter.com/KiHaFBt2jq — 🎃ShrekHistory 🎃 (@ShrekHistory) March 1, 2022

Adding Years

https://twitter.com/itsgemtime/status/1500595198006415363?s=20&t=ZmOALVgoiE-sfv1WyNT5Pw

Birthday Gift

Shrek 2 is available on Netflix. I repeat, Shrek 2 is available on Netflix. It must be my birthday today omgg. — mary 🫧 (@chungaapop) March 6, 2022

No Longer

https://twitter.com/rebecabescobar/status/1499096317720547328?s=20&t=ZmOALVgoiE-sfv1WyNT5Pw

Complete

Shrek 2 is on Netflix. My life is finally complete <3 — Itzel 🫶🏻 (@itzel1dlc) March 4, 2022

Have a Day

i hope the person who added Shrek 1 & 2 on Netflix is having a fantastic & fabulous day!!! — alex (@kelagzevlag) March 5, 2022

You’re Welcome