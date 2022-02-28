One of the Best Animated Movies of All Time Is Coming to Netflix This Week

Illumination’s Despicable Me movies have been absolute forces of nature on Netflix each and every time they’ve been on the service. Since being added back to the lineup early this year, Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 have been staples of the Netflix Top 10 each and every day. They continue to prove the power a great animated property has when it’s a part of Netflix’s roster. At the start of March, an even more beloved animated movie is making its way to Netflix,

Shrek is making its way to Netflix on Tuesday, March 1st, and it won’t be much of a surprise if the film is one of the most popular on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. The 2001 movie launched one of the world’s biggest animated franchises, singlehandedly carried DreamWorks to new heights, and made history as the first-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar. Shrek is undoubtedly one of the most beloved animated films in history, and it’s about to be available on the country’s most popular streaming service.

Not only is Shrek joining the party at Netflix, but it’s also being joined by its direct sequel, Shrek 2. While not every Shrek sequel is memorable, Shrek 2 was loved by many and a massive success at the box office. It also gets credit for introducing Puss in Boots, perhaps the third-most popular character in the entire franchise, behind Shrek and Donkey. As a matter of fact, Puss in Boots has a second standalone movie arriving later this year.

Shrek and Shrek 2 are just a couple of the new movies being added to Netflix at the start of March. Here is the full list of titles joining Netflix alongside Shrek on Tuesday:

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie RichThe Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

The Guardians of Justice — NETFLIX SERIES

Worst Roommate Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

