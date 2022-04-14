Sienna Miller Reveals She Had Terrible Chemistry With Ben Affleck While Filming Live By Night

Sienna Miller recently shed light on an unexpected aspect of working on Ben Affleck’s Live by Night. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (via Entertainment Weekly), Miller spoke about portraying Emma Gould in the 2016 film, which saw Affleck directing in the project and starring as 1920s gangster Joe Coughlin. According to Miller, although she had a good experience of working on the project, the onscreen romantic chemistry between herself and Affleck left something to be desired.

“Ben Affleck was like my brother [on set],” Miller revealed. “I’ve never laughed so much in my life. I mean that sounds like a ridiculous thing to say and like a name dropping thing to say, but I actually mean it.”

“We had zero chemistry whatsoever. It was hysterical,” Miller added. “We were supposed to be in love. We could not be less attracted to each other, which was hysterical. He has an enormous head, I have a small one, so they’d have to like put me slightly ahead of him… and he directed the movie and I could barely look at him for laughing the whole time.”

Based on Dennis Lehane’s 2012 novel of the same name, Live by Night followed a group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the Prohibition era, facing off against the competition and the Ku Klux Klan. The film also starred Elle Fanning, Zoe Saldana, Chris Messina, Chris Cooper, and Brendan Gleeson. While the film was initially met with high expectations, it ended up bombing at the overall box office, grossing just a total of $22 million worldwide. The film’s producers included Leonardo DiCaprio, who initially sent Affleck Lehane’s novel.

“When I had the success of Argo, I kind of got to leverage that,” Affleck explained in a recent interview with Boston.com. “It was sort of pick what you want to do and this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to make a classic Warners picture.”

“They’re saying you have to have x, y and z to make money in the movie business,” Affleck added. “You’ve got to have somebody wearing a cape, for example. While I have nothing against movies with people with capes on — I’m a big fan of capes — I don’t think we should be limited to that genre.”

