Simon Pegg Teases What Fans Can Expect from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two

Paramount Pictures will release the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise and it brings back a lot of characters from the previous films, including Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg. Initial reactions to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning have already been released and the people who have seen the film are loving it. During their CinemaCon's 2022 presentation, Paramount revealed that the title of the two-part seventh and eighth films would be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Not much is known about about both films but ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Simon Pegg in promotion of Part One and the actor teased what fans could expect from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

"Well, whether or not Benji makes it into Part Two, which I obviously can't divulge in the true style of Mission: Impossible," Pegg told us, "There will be another dial on the, you know, another notch on the dial will get turned on, and it's coming to something incredible. I love the fact that this film feels like, even though it's Part One, because it's so relentlessly paced and so sort of engaging, you get to the end of it and you're like, Okay, I can wait for the next one; you know, let me just take a break, and then we'll see what happens next."

What is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One About?

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which premieres in theaters on July 12th. It's the beginning of the end for the action-packed franchise, as Cruise reteams with longtime collaborator and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie for more death-defying and breathtaking stunts. Hunt and allies Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) attempt to track down a new weapon with the power to tear the world apart. Actors Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales join the cast for the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, which is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12th while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is currently expected to be released on June 28, 2024, but could be delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike.

What do you think about Simon Pegg's comments? Are you excited for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!