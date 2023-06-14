Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Tickets Are Now on Sale

Paramount Pictures today announced that tickets are now on sale for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the movie expected to be Tom Cruise's penultimate outing as Ethan Hunt, a character he first played in 1996. The film will be Cruise's first big theatrical release since Top Gun: Maverick hit in May of last year and became the blockbuster that shaped the summer. Dead Reckoning will be a two-part blockbuster, which will wrap up Cruise's long-running stint as Ethan Hunt, a role he originated in 2000's Mission: Impossible, which itself was an update of a TV show from the 1970s. The film is setting up an epic end to the series (or at least Cruise's version of the series), with some of the biggest, craziest stunts in cinema history. The trailer opens on a shot from Cruise's biggest-ever stunt, in which he drives a motorcycle off the edge of a giant cliff. Later in the trailer, you see him go over, complete with his parachute on his back as he drops the bike into the canyon beneath.

The tickets are now on sale at major theatrical chains, with a little under a month before the movie's July 12th release date. Check with your local theater or third-party retailers like Fandango for details. At a minimum, Regal has already sent out a text blast this morning to Crown Club members raising awareness of the movie and any deals available at your local cinema.

You can see a new teaser hyping up the ticket presales below.

Just yesterday, Paramount released new character posters featuring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Mariela Garriga, Greg Tarzan Davis, Shea Whigham, Cary Elwes, and Henry Czerny.

The trailers have, predictably, centered primarily on the movie's action and setting its stakes, which include a seeming moral conflict between Ethan's desire to protect the found family of his IMF teammates and Luther's (Rhames) desire to complete the mission at all costs. Creatives behind the movie have revealed that it will plumb the depths of Ethan's past, most of which is almost entirely unknown prior to the events of the first movie.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Cruise and returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, and Vanessa Kirby. New cast members include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is coming to theaters on July 12.