Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Picks Cast for Disney+ Sequel

Hallelujah! Sister Act 3 is in the works at Disney+, and returning star Whoopi Goldberg has revealed the cast she hopes is feeling the spirit in the long-awaited sequel. The Oscar winner is reprising her role as soulful singer Deloris Van Cartier, who went into witness protection as Sister Mary Clarence in the 1992 original film that co-starred Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Jenifer Lewis, Maggie Smith, and Harvey Keitel. As announced in 2020, producer Tyler Perry is backing the 30-years-later follow-up to 1993's Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, which Disney revealed will go straight-to-streaming on Disney+.

Goldberg confirmed Sister Act 3 is still happening during an appearance on Comedy Central's Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, revealing she will receive the script by the end of October. "Hopefully we'll get it together and get it done, sooner rather than later," Goldberg said.

Asked if the sequel is happening with Nope star and Emmy winner Keke Palmer — who this week tweeted she was "manifesting" a role opposite Goldberg in Sister Act 3 — Goldberg said, "I'm gonna ask Keke to come."

"I want everybody to come. I want Lizzo to come in, I want everybody," Goldberg added of the Grammy Award-winning "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time" singer and rapper. "I want Nicki Minaj. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately, need to have some fun."

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022

Reunited with Goldberg on The View last month, Lewis said she's "so ready" to reprise her role as Michelle. "You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told Lewis. "I do everything I can to work with her, because she's fun."

There have been few developments since Disney announced Goldberg and Perry were teaming up for this Sister Act third act in 2020. But while appearing on The View in September, Perry said the new movie was at long last moving "in the right direction."

"I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to," Perry said. "We've got a good script, we're off to a great start, we're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going."

Goldberg credited the Madea and Jazzman's Blues filmmaker and producer for reigniting development of Sister Act 3, which Disney was "sort of lukewarm [on] for the longest time," according to Goldberg.

"They said nobody wanted to see it, and then Tyler went in and said, 'I want to see it,'" Goldberg said on The View. "The next thing I knew, we were on! That's the power of TV."