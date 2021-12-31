Sister Act 3 for Disney+ Officially Announced

✖

It's been quite some time since we last saw Whoopie Goldberg reprise the role of Delores in the Sister Act franchise, but thanks to Disney's Investor Day 2020 presentation it seems we will see her back in the role once again. During the presentation, it was confirmed that Sister Act 3 is in active development, and in addition to Goldberg returning to star and produce the film will bring in Tyler Perry as a producer as well. This follows recent teases from Goldberg that she was trying to make it happen, and now it finally has.

"Sister Act 3 is in development! Microphone @WhoopiGoldberg returns to star and produce, with @TylerPerry as producer as well. Sister Act 3 will premiere on @DisneyPlus."

Goldberg last talked about the possibility of a third Sister Act during an appearance on James Corden, and when he brought up the sequel and why it never happened, she said it was something she recently started working to make happen.

“For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true," Goldberg said. "People may want to see it. So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Corden was all in on a sequel, and Goldberg has a fondness for the movies as well. “It’s a really fun movie and it feels good," Goldberg said. "And you know, nobody’s mad. It’s just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What’s better than that?”

Sister Act 1 and 2 featured several connecting characters between films, as Delores would befriend Sister Mary Patrick (Kathy Najimy), Sister Mary Lazarus (Mary Wickes), and Sister Mary Robert (Wendy Makkena), as well as Mother Superior (Maggie Smith). We could also see Father Ignatius (Michael Jeter) return, though sadly Wickes passed away in 1995.

There are also a lot of other characters from those two films that could show up, and it remains to be seen what the premise would be for a third movie, though we know people would definitely be interested in seeing this band of characters return to the big screen.

