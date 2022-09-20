Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Offers Update on Disney+ Sequel

It has been almost exactly one year since the last piece of news about Sister Act 3 was revealed to the public and since then it's largely been radio silence. Speaking on the latest episode of The View however, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg offered a tease that the project is still in the works however. Appearing as a guest on the latest episode was none other than Jenifer Lewis. who co-starred with Goldberg in both of the Sister Act movies, with the pair both noting how eager they are to get the third movie made. "You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told her co-star when she entered. Lewis added, "Yes of course darling, I am so ready."

Goldberg and Lewis also offered an anecdote about the making of the original Sister Act, with Goldberg revealing that Lewis taught her how to sing specifically for the film. "They were going to use my voice (for Goldberg)," Lewis confirmed. "And I told Whoopi, 'Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we're 15 years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips,' and Whoopi did it, she sang her little booty off."

It was previously confirmed that Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will direct Sister Act 3, working from a script by Madhuri Shekar. Tyler Perry is also attached to produce the project along with Goldberg. The project was previously confirmed to be in the works as a Disney+ exclusive but no official window for its release has been confirmed just yet.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true," Goldberg previously said about the idea of a Sister Act 3. "People may want to see it. So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

The original Sister Act was a huge box office success when it premiered in 1992, bringing in over $139 million at the domestic box office and over $231 million globally. Adjusted for inflation the film's gross is the equivalent of $487 million in 2022, making it a bigger hit than recent movies like Godzilla vs. Kong or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

