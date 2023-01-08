Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Begs Maggie Smith to Reprise Role

2023 marks 30 years since Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was released in theaters, which means fans have been waiting quite a while for the long-rumored Sister Act 3 with Whoopi Goldberg. The star made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last month, and gave a promising update, saying that she had just read the script. She added, "I really like it but it has a whole lot of adults to go through. So, if they don't get in its way, it could actually be pretty good." The threequel is set to come to Disney+ and many familiar faces are expected to return, but Goldberg is still hoping for confirmation from Maggie Smith, who played Mother Superior. In fact, she recently made a public plea to the iconic actor during an appearance on the British talk show, Loose Women (via PEOPLE).

"I want to let Maggie Smith know that I'm holding the part of Mother Superior for you, because I just can't do it with anybody but you," Goldberg said to the camera. "So, if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do," she continued. "But we don't want to do it without you, Maggie."

Smith just turned 88, but she's still been active in her career. Last year, she reprised her role as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Currently, she has two projects in production, The Miracle Club with Laura Linney and Kathy Bates and A German Life, the story of Brunhilde Pomsel.

When Will Sister Act 3 Be Released?

Tim Federle, creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, will direct Sister Act 3, working from a script by Madhuri Shekar. Tyler Perry is also attached to produce the project along with Goldberg. Currently, there's no official window for its release.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true," Goldberg previously said about the threequel. "People may want to see it. So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

"I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to," Perry said during a September appearance on The View. "So we've got a good script. We're off to a great start. We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction so we can get it going."

