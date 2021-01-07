Kathy Najimy Gives Update On Sister Act 3

✖

One of the precisely one million things announced during Disney Investor Day last year was confirmation by the House of Mouse that a third Sister Act movie is in the works. At the time it was confirmed that the film was in development for Disney+ with Whoopi Goldberg set to return to star and produce with Tyler Perry serving as producer as well. Though not noted at the time it seems likely that co-star Kathy Najimy will also reprise her role for the film as she offered an update during a new interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, saying: "(Whoopi’s) trying to get that going. I, you know why I like that, no hair, no makeup, no spanks, comfortable shoes. It's a win win for me."

Najimy also offered a memory from filming the scene where she sings Dee Dee Sharp's, "Gravy (on My Mash Potatoes)." "That was Emile Ardolino who directed it, who isn't with us anymore, was so fun and kind and great. And he would literally say yes to anything that I wanted to do," Najimyt said. "He was so easy, he’d be like ‘yeah, do that.’ So we just [sic] a lot of that. And it's also Whoopi [Goldberg], you know, so, and you know, that I've known Whoopi for I think for 40 years. Yeah, 40, 41 years. So, he just let us do whatever which was for, for us Disneyland, you know what I mean? Just being able to do whatever we want. So now he was really open to it. He would say, do that do more of that? Never said no, never edited us. That was really fun, that bar scene, because it was shot in LA and it was right next to a really great frozen yogurt place. And we got to dance and sing."

Goldberg last talked about the possibility of a third Sister Act during an appearance on James Corden's Late Late Show, and when he brought up the sequel and why it never happened, she said it was something she had started working to make happen.

“For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true," Goldberg said at the time. "People may want to see it. So we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Check back here for future updates on Sister Act as we learn them!