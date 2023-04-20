Sky High's Kevin Heffernan Wants a Sequel

"What one-off movie most deserved a sequel?" Film Twitter's favorite prompt comes around every couple of months, and discussion always seems to circulate back to 2005's Sky High. This Mike Mitchell-directed action comedy spotlights classes of adolescent superheroes as they make their way to the titular school to discover and hone their powers. Future comic book project leading talent like Danielle Panabaker (CW's The Flash) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) are at the top of the ensemble while superhero veterans Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman) and Bruce Campbell (Spider-Man) factor in in supporting roles. While it underperformed at the box office, Sky High has cemented itself as a cult classic throughout the years.

Responding to a question from ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley at the Quasi press junket, Sky High star Kevin Heffernan jumped at the idea of revisiting the franchise.

"I'm in. If they're doing it, I'm in," Heffernan said.

Heffernan played Ron Wilson, Sky High's bus driver, in the original. Despite having a superhero pedigree, Wilson is without powers but still plays a crucial role in saving the school from the villainous Royal Pain.

"Kevin is the most tragic character in it because they set you up that every character, they never know when their power is finally going to hit them," Heffernan's Broken Lizard co-member Steve Lemme added. "Ron Wilson is a guy who his powers never hit him. You're like, 'It's going to happen for Ron Wilson at the end of this movie.' He's there while all the stuff is going down and it never happens for Ron Wilson."

Even though sequels never materialized, Heffernan added that there was always a franchise vision for Sky High.

"Back when we shot it, Mike Mitchell, who was the director and great, he always envisioned it having that kind of feel. Like it had another step to it," Heffernan continued. "And so I would love to. I mean that cast, the cast amazing. The array of people in that cast is phenomenal."

Considering it has been nearly two decades since the original, fans have pitched for a Sky High sequel to follow the original crew's children. There has been no rumblings on more Sky High being in development, but Disney+'s resurrection of past franchises like National Treasure and The Mighty Ducks indicates that the house of mouse is open to dusting off old IP.

Heffernan can next be seen in Quasi when it streams on Hulu this Friday, April 20th.