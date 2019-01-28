‘Sky High’ Director Details Plans for Unrealized Sequel

Superhero movies are all the rage these days, but that hasn’t always been the case. Disney tried its hand at the genre in 2005 with Sky High, but the cult favorite failed to produce a franchise. Still, it seems there were plans set for a sequel, and the film’s director has laid them out for fans.

Recently, Mike Mitchell sat down with io9 to talk about his tenure with Sky High. The director oversaw the project way back when, and he revealed a sequel has already been thought up.

“I am hugely proud of it and they should make it a franchise,” the filmmaker explained.

“In fact the same writers that didn’t get credit on it, [Jonathan] Aibel and [Glenn] Berger, they did a lot of writing on that film, and we have a whole sequel that’s called Save U [which stands for] Save University.”

Continuing, Mitchell said the sequel would need the original cast to come back if it wanted to do things right. In fact, several of the film’s alumni have gone on to join superhero series of their own; Mary Elizabeth Winstead hit up Scott Pilgrim vs. The World before Danielle Panabaker broke out on The CW with The Flash. Aligning these stars’ schedules would be plenty difficult, but Mitchell seems to think the series has potential. In fact, the director even said Disney had planned to develop a Sky High franchise once the movie premiered, but a warring box office kept the company from going all-in on the investment.

“Except for Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston, every actor signed a contract to make it into a TV show,” Mitchell revealed. “That was going to be Disney’s plan. But what happened was, when it came out, it was kind of an underdog that no one knew about. [Also] it came out against Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Tim Burton-Johnny Depp one, and then no one knew that March of the Penguins, a documentary, [would become] the hugest family film of all time.”

For now, there is no word on whether Sky High will ever suit up for a comeback, but Mitchell is more than ready to reassemble his team.

“Dude, I’m ready to go,” Mitchell joked. “It’s up to you. Just write that it’s happening.”

So, would you be down for a Sky High sequel following its heroes in college? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!