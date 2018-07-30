Danielle Panabaker Thinks It’s Time for a ‘Sky High’ Sequel

It’s been 13 years since Sky High, a film about a high school for teen superheroes, opened in theaters and one of the film’s stars thinks it’s time for a sequel.

Danielle Panabaker may be best known for her role as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The CW’s The Flash, but long before she was an important part of Team Flash she played Layla Williams, a high school freshman who happens to have the power to animate and control plant life in Sky High. She took to Twitter today, retweeting a mention about the film’s anniversary and noting that she’s ready for a sequel.

Wow. I still think it’s time for a sequel 😉 https://t.co/YqPTYdIrgm — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) July 29, 2018

For those who aren’t familiar, Disney’s Sky High followed Will (Michael Angarano), son of the world’s most famous superheroes as he starts high school along with Layla and others at a special school for teens with superpowers. The school is literally in the sky. Will initially believe he has no powers but discovers otherwise when a dangerous villain Royal Pain (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) attacks the school in an act of revenge. The film was well-received by audiences and critics and was a commercial success as well.

And Panabaker may get her wish when it comes to an eventual Sky High sequel. While nothing official has ever been confirmed or announced by Disney, in late 2016 director Mike Mitchell revealed during press for Trolls that he had a few other projects in the works, including Shrek 5 and a sequel to Sky High.

“We’re working on a sequel to Sky High,” Mitchell said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Even if a Sky High sequel never manages to make it to screen, Panabaker is at least still keeping busy in another corner of the live-action superhero world. Not only will she return as Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost in the upcoming fifth season of The Flash, but Panabaker will be directing an episode this season as well.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to be directing my episode of television and especially honored that it will be an episode of The Flash,” Panabaker told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “Over the past 15 years, I have been lucky to work with many talented directors with a vast array of styles and methods. I have always loved the collaborative process, and my insatiable curiosity has led me to watch, learn, and absorb as much as I can from those around me.

“I am so humbled by this opportunity to utilize everything that I have learned as a storyteller to bring an episode of The Flash to life,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the chance to work alongside our extremely talented (and vast) team that works so hard to make each and every episode of the show. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my Flash family, and I am so thankful for this opportunity to continue to grow and challenge myself as an artist. “

Would you like to see a sequel to Sky High? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!