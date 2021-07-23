Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Featurette Explores the High-Octane Action (Exclusive)

✖

Heroes don't get much bigger than those featured in G.I. Joe, with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins embracing everything fans love about the franchise and taking that excitement to an all-new level with intense stunts, which you can learn more about in the above featurette. This clip is only a taste of what's in store for fans who pick up the film on home video, as it has a number of other special features that chronicle the film's long journey to theaters. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits Digital HD and Premium VOD on August 17th and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on October 19th.

In the film, "Discover the origins of the iconic G.I. Joe hero, Snake Eyes (Henry Golding), in this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat adventure. Welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir-apparent, Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji), Snake Eyes joins the battle against the terrorist group COBRA. Pushing him to the limits, Snake Eyes will become the ultimate ninja warrior. But, when past secrets are revealed, his honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing everything he has been fighting for. Also starring Úrsula Corberó as Baroness and Samara Weaving as Scarlett."

The Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with explosive special features that delve into the world of Snake Eyes and the mysterious Arashikage clan. Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes’ legendary sword, Morning Light, in an all-new short film exclusive to the home entertainment release. Plus, go behind the scenes to find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life, meet the fan-favorite heroes and villains of the G.I. JOE universe, dive into the elite warrior world of the Arashikage clan, and watch deleted scenes not shown in theaters.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 4K Ultra HD Special Features

Fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience with the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which includes access to a Digital copy of the film, or the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Combo, which includes an Ultra HD Disc with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and a Blu-ray Disc with Dolby Atmos, as well as access to a Digital copy.

Both 4K Ultra HD offerings include the following bonus content: Morning Light: A Weapon with Stories to Tell - Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes' legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film Deleted Scenes – What you didn’t see in theaters Enter SNAKE EYES - Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life A Deadly Ensemble - Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise Arashikage - Dive into the elite ninja warrior world of the Arashikage clan



