Snow White's Gal Gadot Teases "Delicious" Portrayal of Evil Queen

Walt Disney Studios recently released their live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which starred Halle Bailey and was received pretty well. Now, all focus has pivoted to their next live-action remake, which just so happens to be Snow White. Snow White will star Rachel Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Witch. It will be directed by Marc Web (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man) from a script that was written by Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women). Not much is known about the plot of the film, but it has already been revealed that it may not feature the seven dwarfs, and other than that, things have been pretty quiet. That is, until now. In a new interview with Vogue UK, Gadot teased her upcoming villainous role.

"I don't have a preferred type of character. I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen," Gadot revealed. "There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain. And because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it. I can't wait to see how you know how it all turns out."

Disney Exec Comments on Snow White Remake

Back when Snow White was officially revealed to the public, Walt Disney Pictures President of Production Sean Bailey gave the inside scoop on the upcoming live-action remake.

"We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was," Bailey said. "We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there's a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label."

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," director Marc Webb said of Zegler's casting. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Zegler leads Disney's Snow White opposite the Wonder Woman and Red Notice star, who will play the Evil Queen. Webb directs from a script by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) and Erin Cressida Wilson (Chloe, The Girl on the Train). Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the live action Snow White remake as we learn it!

Snow White will hit theaters on March 22, 2024!

What do you think about Gal Gadot's comments? Are you excited to see her play the Evil Witch in the Snow White remake? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!