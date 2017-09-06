Snow White Live Action Movie In The Works

There’s no question that Disney has been winning at the box office with recent adaptations of classic animated features like The Jungle Book and Pete’s Dragon, on top of being the studio behind all of the Marvel movies and current Star Wars movies.

Disney just took a huge step by announcing they are working on a live-action adapation of their very first feature-length animated film from way back in 1937 – Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

In the fast few months, Disney has announced their plans to adapt more popular, classic animated features (most of which are based on fairytales) in to big screen live-action films including Aladdin directed by Guy Ritchie, The Lion King from John Favreau, Mulan, and Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson as Belle.

According to THR, the new Snow White movie will feature all new original music and expand on the original film’s lore. Erin Cressida Wilson (Girl on the Train) is in negotiations to pen the script and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) will be composing the music.

Disney’s 1937 animated version of Snow White is based on a nineteenth-century German fairy tale writtten byBrothers Grimm and published in 1812 in the first edition of their collection Grimms’ Fairy Tales. The original story features the magic mirror, Snow White’s stepmmother, the huntsman, the poisoned apple, the Evil Queen, and of course the seven dwarfs.

Although there have been other attempts at adapting Snow White, like Snow White and The Huntsman and Mirror Mirror, they didn’t quite capture that Disney trademark magic.

