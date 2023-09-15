Justin Timberlake Shares New Look at NSYNC's Reunion For Trolls 3 Song

After decades in and out of the popular culture, *NSYNC is officially back with new music. On Wednesday, Universal debuted the latest trailer for Trolls Band Together, the upcoming animated film starring *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake. The trailer revealed the first snippet of a new *NSYNC song, which is titled "Better Place" and will be a part of the film's official soundtrack. The song, which will be officially released by RCA Records on September 29th, is *NSYNC's first official song in two decades — and now we have a look at how it came together. Timberlake recently took to social media to share a video of himself and his bandmates, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass, in the studio creating "Better Place."

"When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special," Timberlake's caption reads. "Better Place is coming 9/29 🙏🏻 LOVE Y'ALL"

Has *NSYNC Reunited Before Trolls 3?

The speculation about *NSYNC's Trolls reunion hit a fever pitch thanks to the MTV Video Music Awards, when all five members of the band appeared in person to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award for her song "Anti-Hero." Some of the band members even gave Swift friendship bracelets, a reference to the bracelet-trading phenomenon around Swift's ongoing Eras Tour. *NSYNC's appearance — their first public outing since accepting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 — led to speculation from fans, and from Swift herself, that the band had some other collaboration in the cards.

"Better Place" is the band's first official song together since 2001's "Girlfriend." Some of the band members have performed together recently. Last year, three members of the band performed at WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera's wedding.

What Is Trolls 3 About?

In Trolls Band Together, after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe-nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

What do you think of *NSYNC reuniting for new music on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack? How do you feel about this new behind-the-scenes video? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!