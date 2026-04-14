R-Rated Bloodborne Movie Confirmed in Development from YouTuber

CinemaCon is underway this week in Las Vegas with the movie theater owner convention seeing studios offering up previews for their upcoming slates as well as some exciting announcements. On Monday night, Sony gave their presentation and while the studio brought some expected and eagerly anticipated film updates as part of the presentation, there were some surprises, too including a major one for gaming fans. A Bloodborne movie is in the works.

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Revealed during the presentation, an animated Bloodborne movie is in the works from Sony. The film is set to be produced by Jacksepticeye and it will be R-rated. No additional details appear to have been announced at this time, other than the film is currently in development.

Bloodborne Game Fans Have Long Been Divided About a Movie Adaptation

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News of Bloodborne getting an adaptation is likely to be met with a mix of excitement and skepticism from fans of the game. Initially released in 2015, Bloodborne is an action role-playing game that follows a Hunter through the Victorian inspired city of Yharnam, a city where the inhabitants have a strange, blood-borne disease that turns them into terrifying and horrific beasts. While the game has been frequently cited on lists of greatest video games ever made takes inspiration from some literary greats, like the work of Bram Stoker and it’s vampire-adjacent vibes seem like something that would make for a great film, it’s the game’s tone and storytelling structure that have had fans wondering if it could ever be properly adapted.

Bloodborne has a very particular, dark Gothic setting and the environment within the game is very much a part of the storytelling. The unique qualities of that setup has had fans concerned that a live-action adaptation would lose too much in translation. However, with the now-announced adaptation being animated, it’s possible and even likely that those details and nuance will be easier to capture and brought to life. While there are still likely to be fans who would prefer a remake or a new game rather than an adaptation, this animated project is certain to get quite a bit of interest — and hopefully, it will live up to the excitement.

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