New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Footage Reveals Ned’s Mission

More new footage for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has just been shown, thanks to the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. The Sony panel revealed a new exclusive scene for attendees, which a holographic Tom Holland prefaced as being the most “grown-up” and “emotional” Spider-Man movie ever made.



The scene is unlikely to be released to the public (as is always the case with CinemaCon), but thanks to the press on the ground, we have a description. The scene, which sees Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds reunited with Holland’s Peter Parker, showed Peter following Ned to his apartment and discovering that he is trying to find out who Spider-Man is. Read on for the description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene opens with Holland’s Peter Parker at a bodega where he spots Batalon’s Ned Leeds and follows him to the party we saw in the trailer. It’s then revealed that Ned has created a “Spider-Tracker” app to work out Spider-Man’s true identity. He has narrowed it down to Mr Harrington (Martin Starr) or Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori). Next up, Zendaya’s MJ appears, and Peter introduces himself as “Maynard”. The trailer shot of MJ then kissing her boyfriend (played by Eman Esfandi) follows.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Posters Revealed

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!