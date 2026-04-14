Insidious: Out of the Further Trailer Introduces a New Chapter of Horror

Since 2010, the Insidious franchise has been one of the most prevalent film series in the horror genre. Though the five movies released to date have an uneven track record in terms of critical reception (the original film’s Rotten Tomatoes score of 66% is the franchise’s all-time high), they’ve all done extremely well at the box office. Collectively, the Insidious movies have brought in over $731 million worldwide, giving filmmakers all the incentive they need to keep the series going. Insidious returns this summer with the release of Insidious: Out of the Further, and now fans have been treated to their first look at the movie.

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Today, the first trailer for Insidious: Out of the Further was released. Watch it in the space below:

The Further comes for our world.



Watch the official trailer for #Insidious: Out Of The Further – exclusively in theatres this August. pic.twitter.com/IMcG26vH6v — Insidious Movie (@InsidiousMovie) April 14, 2026

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