Sony Defies Spider-Man: Brand New Day Leaks & Sets Fan Premier Event Date

With just over a month to go before Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters, anticipation for the next installment of the MCU just keeps growing and a big part of that has to do with the next trailer. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the new trailer for the Tom Holland-starring film. But now, with the trailer appearing to have leaked online there’s a new development that has the hype levels off the charts.

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On the official page for Sony Pictures Netherlands, a Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Fan Event has been announced, set to take place in Amsterdam on June 17th. Translated from Dutch, the announcement reads “Join Tom Holland, Zendaya and fellow fans for a special reveal that will be shared worldwide. This event consists of various Spider-Man experience, photo opportunities, live entertainment, and a surprising finale. You don’t want to miss this!”

Could The “Special Reveal” Be a Trailer Release?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

There is a little bit to unpack about the fan event and the “special reveal” that is being promised and it all has to do with that June 17th date. It was previously reported that the next trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on June 17th. It’s timing that makes sense, given the timeline for the film’s release as well as when fans expect on-sale date for tickets will arrive, but there hadn’t really been any significant confirmation that that would, indeed be the date. However, with this new fan event being scheduled for June 17th and the promise of a “special reveal” being part of it—not to mention that the trailer reportedly leaked online—it isn’t a stretch to consider that this event will actually be the release of that eagerly anticipated trailer.

It’s something that would be somewhat in line with the promotion we’ve seen for Brand-New Day already. The first trailer for the film was released in spectacle fashion with 23 individual clips being released over the course of a full day by different fans around the world. It was a unique, if not over the top way to release one of the most anticipated trailers of the year and while a second trailer might not top that, having an entire trailer release event—under the guise of a fan event—definitely feels like the kind of fanfare we’d get for this film. While we will very like have to wait until the 17th to know exactly what the event will entail there is one thing that this does confirm. The Amsterdam event is a clear sign that the promotion machine for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is firing up and we can expect much more to come.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st.

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