South Park Creators Reveal Cancelled Donald Trump Movie

The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have revealed that in the days leading up to the original COVID-19 shutdown they were preparing to embark on making their first movie in almost two decades. Having not made a theatrical feature film since 2004's Team America: World Police, Parker and Stone confirmed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that they were about to begin shooting a Donald Trump-centric movie using Deep Fake technology. Appropriately the two refer to it as Deep Fake: The Movie, though it's unclear if that was the official title.

"Not a lot of people know that we were a day away from starting production on the first feature movie we had done since Team America: World Police," Parker revealed. "We were going to start shooting on the day that the pandemic shut everything down. It was months and months of getting ready for that movie, to just being like, 'Nope, it's over.' I went to the office to start packing up my things because I was just kind of in shock. There was a few weeks of just depression, and then I just got happy 'cause I'm like, 'I'm just gonna hang out with my daughter and watch Harry Potter and build Legos. And then Matt said, 'Let's go remote.'"

The shift to remote work for the pair had more to do with making new episodes of South Park and the one-hour specials that premiere on Paramount+, with the movie itself still "on hold." Parker added, "It was very timely and the timeliness of it has passed. We'd have to majorly rethink it to do it now."

Stone revealed that Peter Serafinowicz, who collaborated with the pair on some deep fake videos previously titled "Sassy Justice," was set to star in the film in multiple roles. They also noted that despite the film itself seemingly being shelved, their deep fake-centric company, Deep Voodoo, is still operational.

"It was going to be 'Deep Fake: The Movie,'" Parker teased. "It was about this guy who looked exactly like Trump because we deep fake Trump's face onto him. And it was this whole funny thing because, of course, it ends up with Trump just naked and getting run through the wringer and everything, and that's why it was so funny and so timely." Stone posited that it could become timely again, adding, "I don't know, he could be running again."

