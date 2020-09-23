John Krasinski Becomes Captain America in Convincing Deep Fake

✖

A fun and not-at-all scary use of Deep Fake technology has arrived once again as YouTuber Shamook has released another of his ventures into face swapping famous people in famous movies. Previously the craft editor put Tom Selleck as Indiana Jones and even put prequel trilogy era Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor, on the body of original trilogy era Obi-Wan Kenobi, Alec Guinness. Now he's digging into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replacing Chris Evans' Captain Americawith none other than actor John Krasinski, who famously also auditoned for the part but did not get it. Watch the video for yourself below with clips from The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Captain America: Civil War. (H/T Screen Rant)

As is normal for these major parts in Marvel movies, countless actors auditioned with notable stars like Garrett Hedlund, Channing Tatum, Jensen Ackles, even some of the Jonas brothers, and comedian Dane Cook going up for Captain America. Krasinski made it pretty far into the process though, going as far as a screen test in the costume before Evans won the part. The actor turned director has since opened up about losing the role to Chris, noting that he doesn't think he'd have been able to do what he did in the MCU.

"Well, I know I wouldn’t have done it as well as Chris," Krasinski told Total Film earlier this year. "At least I get to see someone good do the role. I’ve actually talked to Chris about it. Not getting it is the freedom I’ve been afforded. Had I got it my directing and writing career never would have happened. Certainly A Quiet Place never would have happened had I got Captain America."

To consider how different Krasinski's career would be had he gotten the Captain America role but he almost certainly wouldn't have appeared in films like 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi or dramas like Promised Land and Nobody Walks, let alone his starring role in Amazon's Jack Ryan; and like he said, probably would not have been put on a path to direct A Quiet Place and its upcoming sequel.

“People have a sense that some of us are insanely competitive. I've known Chris forever,” Krasinski told Esquire. “So as soon as they said Chris Evans got the part, I was like, yeah, look at that guy. Are you kidding me? He is Captain America. And I just saw Chris a couple of weeks ago and we were still laughing about it. I said, ‘I love that you retired in my role.’”