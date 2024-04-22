South Park Movie and Team America: World Police Hit 4K Blu-ray For The First Time Ever

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

South Park is still going strong with new video games and specials, but today we're going back to 1999 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, which just might be the best musical film ever made. Specifically, the South Park movie is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital for the first time ever as part of the anniversary festivities. If that wasn't enough, Trey Parker and Matt Stone's 2004 puppet comedy Team America: World Police is also getting the 4K treatment for its 20th anniversary.

A full breakdown of the special features for both 4K Blu-ray releases can be found below (note that the South Park movie includes a sing-a-long version). When you're ready, pre-orders for South Park can be found here on Amazon. Team America is also available to pre-order on Amazon. Both will arrive on your doorstep on June 25th.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut 4K Blu-ray Special Features:

Commentary by Matt Stone and Trey Parker

"What Would Brian Boitano Do?" Music Video

Theatrical Trailers

Sing-A-Long Version of the Film

Note that In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, the Sing-A-Long version of the South Park movie will debut in select theatres on June 23 and June 26. Tickets for this event can be found via Fathom Events.

Team America: World Police 4K Blu-ray Special Features:

Team America: An Introduction

Building the World

Crafting the Puppets

Pulling the Strings

Capturing the Action

Miniature Pyrotechnics

Up Close with Kim Jong-Il

Dressing Room Test

Puppet Test

Deleted/Extended Scenes and Outtakes

Animated Storyboards

Theatrical Trailers

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Synopsis: "Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman sneak into an R-rated movie to see their favorite Canadian superstars. When their parents find out, they declare war on Canada. Now the boys have to stand up to their parents, stop World War III, and get Satan back to Hell before he destroys the world. It's all part of a young boy's life in this quiet little mountain town."

Team America World Police Synopsis: "Using puppetry techniques inspired by Gerry Anderson's Supermarionation sagas, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone skewer U.S. politics and celebrity activism with their hilarious and controversial satire about a high-tech international law enforcement agency that recruits a renowned Broadway thespian to help them mount a series of ill-conceived anti-terrorist campaigns. Parker and Stone provide voices along with Kristen Miller and Daran Norri."