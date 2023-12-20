South Park Gets Raunchier Than Ever in New OnlyFans Special

South Park has officially returned to Paramount+ with a new special event, and fans are calling South Park (Not Suitable for Children) one of the raunchiest episodes yet! South Park has returned for the latest in several exclusive special events planned for Paramount+ to help close out the year, and each of these specials have helped to highlight an aspect of pop culture in some way. With the previous event tackling Disney and the rise of diversity in modern programming, the latest special has shifted its focus to OnlyFans and the wider Influencer culture on social media at large like only South Park can.

South Park (Not Suitable for Children) kicks off with the parents figuring out a teacher at South Park Elementary actually has an OnlyFans page, and from there starts to expand to South Park's take on Influencer culture with the likes of Logan Paul and more over the course of its nearly hour long run time. And fans have been absolutely loving everything they have seen in the special event so far.

Read on to see what South Park fans are saying about the South Park (Not Suitable For Children) special streaming event, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!