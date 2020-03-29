Space Jam 2: Don Cheadle’s Secret Role Reportedly Revealed

Space Jam 2‘s Don Cheadle reportedly had his secret role revealed by one of his co-stars on Black Monday. Paul Scheer is in Season 2 of the show and has shared some time on-screen with the War Machine actor. Scheer appeared on the Clip City podcast to talk about some current projects. It seems that he let slip that Cheadle will be a bad guy in Space Jam 2. Most people thought he would be on NBA star LeBron James’ Tune Squad when the film hits theaters next year, but apparently there are other designs in motion right now.

Scheer explained, “Actually Don Cheadle, who I do Black Monday with, he’s the bad guy in Space Jam [2], and he said LeBron’s really great. He was great in Trainwreck too.”

So, it would seem like the Tune Squad will have their work cut out for them. A bunch of fans actually thought Cheadle would be slotting into Bill Murray’s place in the original where he played himself alongside Michael Jordan. Either that, or the Marvel star taking up the mantle of Stan Podolak as played by Wayne Knight in the first film. But, it looks like he’ll be more like Mr. Swackhammer in Space Jam. The character was the evil mogul who facilitated the basketball game between the Tune Squad and the Monsters.

LeBron James, like a ton of other people is currently hunkered down in his house waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside a bit. He wrote on Twitter, Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.” The Space Jam 2 star has some serious free time on his hands as the NBA has postponed their season until this whole thing is over.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the league previously said in a statement.

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus epidemic.”

