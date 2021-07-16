Space Jam A New Legacy Drops New Spot With Inside The NBA

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a new TV spot with the Inside the NBA crew. Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Charles Barkley are all normal faces for basketball fans. This time, they’re talking to LeBron James and Bugs Bunny as they get ready to take on the Goon Squad in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the first Space Jam. Shaq makes a joke about how Barkley didn’t make the cut for this generation’s Tune Squad. But, they all play it off nicely. If you’ve ever wondered how the Looney Tunes would be in a halftime show setting, then your questions have been answered. It’s a wild time seeing all these different properties crossing over with Space Jam.

Read the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy down below:

Welcome to Inside the NBA… with a little help from the @spacejammovie crew 😂#ECFonTNT pic.twitter.com/nCTj2dN4Hn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 27, 2021

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids.”

“When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.

What do you want to see in Space Jam 2? Let us know down in the comments!