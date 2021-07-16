Space Jam 2: The Matrix, Batman, Austin Powers & More Featured in New Stills

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max next month and will follow LeBron James as he teams up with the Looney Tunes. The trailers for the upcoming movie have revealed that a whole lot of characters from Warner Bros. properties will be making cameos in the movie, and a recent post from @getFANDOM shows a closer look at some nods to Batman, Austin Powers, The Matrix, and Mad Max.

The images feature an animated LeBron as Robin and Bugs Bunny as Batman, Granny doing some sweet Matrix movies, Elmer Fudd as Dr. Evil, and the Road Runner crashing the Mad Max: Fury Road chase. You can check out the images in the tweet below:

New #SpaceJam2 stills show worlds from Batman, Matrix, Austin Powers, and Mad Max 🌎🌍🌏🌎 pic.twitter.com/3CA6xhOKCA — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 25, 2021

Some famous Warner Bros. characters that have been spotted in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer include Kong, Catwoman, the Night King from Game of Thrones, Iron Giant, the Jetsons, the Flintstones, Pennywise, Scooby-Doo, Yogi Bear, Mr. Freeze, and more! You can check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.