Space Jam: A New Legacy Releases Brand New Poster With the Tune Squad

It's been 25 years since Space Jam hit theatres, and the long-awaited sequel is finally coming this summer. The movie is set to star the Looney Tunes along with LeBron James and a whole bunch of iconic characters from various Warner Bros. properties. There have already been lots of fun trailers and posters released for the movie, and they continue to roll out as we get closer to the movie's release, which is coming to both theatres and HBO Max. The latest poster for Space Jam: A New Legacy features James with some of the iconic Tune Squad members.

"With the Tune Squad by his side, @KingJames is ready to step onto the court and face the Goon Squad. Space Jam: A New Legacy is in theaters and @HBOMax – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie," the official account for the movie wrote on Twitter. You can check out the poster in the tweet below:

Recently, the movie's director, Malcolm D. Lee, spoke with Associated Press and praised James' work in the movie. "The thing with LeBron is he’s very professional. I don’t think he realized the magnitude of what being number one on the call sheet meant. He found out. But that didn’t deter him. He had had an injury his first season with the Lakers and was back on the train getting back to greatness," Lee shared. "He’s just a good example of a leader."

You can check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

"Welcome to the Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mash-up of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16th.