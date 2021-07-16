Space Jam: A New Legacy Releases New Trailer During MTV Movie & TV Awards

✖

Space Jam: A New Legacy just dropped a fresh trailer for the movie during the MTV TV and Movie Awards. Some of the biggest films of the summer made their presence felt during the show. So, you knew that the Tune Squad and LeBron James would be representing as well. Fans had already seen a little bit of Granny’s routine at the beginning of this spot. But the parts with Tweety trying to guard one of the Goon Squad were new. As was the play on Michael Jordan’s Secret Stuff with LeBron not wanting the old lady to be drinking a martini at halftime. A New Legacy isn’t a traditional sequel in most senses of the word. Instead, it’s shooting for being a celebration of that wild first outing and a bunch of Easter Eggs from the Warner Bros. catalogs. Check it out down below.

Don Cheadle will be opposite LeBron as Al G Rhytmn, a malevolent AI that will stop at nothing to defeat the Tune Squad this time around. Previously, Cheadle talked to EW about his role in the film and how he got into place for the Space Jam sequel.

The way I dropped everything to watch this #SpaceJamANewLegacy TV Spot.. so damn excited for this movie😅🥕🐰🏀 pic.twitter.com/jsN96r6muM — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) May 17, 2021

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle explained. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

Check out the official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy:

"When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a script written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance. The film debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.

