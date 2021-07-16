Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Has Fans Hyped For Villainous Don Cheadle

The official trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy dropped this morning, and many fans are hyped to see LeBron James take up the Space Jam mantle that started with Michael Jordan back in 1996. There have been a lot of fun reactions to the trailer on social media today from people dragging James over his "elite" team to comparisons to Ready Player One. Another hot topic on Twitter today is Don Cheadle, who is co-starring in the film as the villain, Al G Rhythm. Many people, especially fans of Cheadle as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are super excited to see the actor take on James.

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle recently told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

You can check out some of the reactions to Don Cheadle in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer below...