Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Has Fans Hyped For Villainous Don Cheadle
The official trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy dropped this morning, and many fans are hyped to see LeBron James take up the Space Jam mantle that started with Michael Jordan back in 1996. There have been a lot of fun reactions to the trailer on social media today from people dragging James over his "elite" team to comparisons to Ready Player One. Another hot topic on Twitter today is Don Cheadle, who is co-starring in the film as the villain, Al G Rhythm. Many people, especially fans of Cheadle as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are super excited to see the actor take on James.
"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle recently told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."
You can check out some of the reactions to Don Cheadle in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer below...
DON CHEADLE HOLOGRAM DON CHEADLE HOLOGRAM DON CHEADLE HOLOGRAM pic.twitter.com/5LsPaPvrmq— Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) April 3, 2021
You had me at Don Cheadle. https://t.co/EPst2nEK5y— Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) April 3, 2021
I know I’m dreaming. I GOTTA be. Don Cheadle is the Warner Bros god canonically in Space Jam pic.twitter.com/Uscq1w2IF1— James Degnan (@JamesDegnan12) April 3, 2021
Reasons i am LOVING the new #SpaceJam trailer
1) Lebron out here acting, ACTING— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) April 3, 2021
2) they thru damn near EVERY SINGLE Warner character in there
3)DON CHEADLE in the Diddy "take that, take that" shiny jean suit. pic.twitter.com/VSoSlVz2Hd
Don Cheadle when LeBron finds him with his son #SpaceJam pic.twitter.com/UEYwJDA1dj— Nothing Moves The Blob (@BobBlob92) April 3, 2021
There's something unbelievably hilarious about the fact that the Space Jam universe contains every Warner Brother IP and cartoon character to ever exist, and yet the king of this crazy cartoon basketball planet is just...um, regular man Don Cheadle— Houston Coley (@Blockbustedpod) April 3, 2021
Space Jam 2 is about a universe of every Warner Bros property ruled by Don Cheadle
Theory: Don turns out to be the Animaniacs standing on each other’s shoulders in a Cheadle suit— Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) April 3, 2021
Don Cheadle when the Marvel and Warner checks clear pic.twitter.com/cGEb0Eryjl— Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) April 3, 2021
I knew Don Cheadle was as powerful as Thanos https://t.co/UGTE2k6bWb— Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) April 3, 2021
I'm only watching Space Jam 2 for Don Cheadle, I hope you all know this— Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) April 3, 2021