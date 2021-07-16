Space Jam: A New Legacy Star Don Cheadle Confirms Michael Jordan Appearance

✖

Since a follow-up to Space Jam was announced many fans of the original movie, or just basketball in general, were curious if Michael Jordan would be popping up in the new film. It seemed unlikely considering LeBron James was starring and producing the sequel, not to mention the subtitle "A New Legacy" seemed to be distancing the two films," but it's now been confirmed that Jordan will appear in some capacity. Speaking with Access Hollywood, star Don Cheadle was asked if Jordan could be appearing and he frankly replied: "Michael Jordan is in the movie. But not in the way you'd expect it."

Cheadle previously opened up about his part in the film, where he plays a rogue A.I. (really!), in an interview, saying: "What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

In addition to James and Cheadle, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Dom James. The film will also include several professional basketball players with both NBA and WNBA stars appearing in the film, some as the villainous "Goon Squad." Nneka Ogwumike will star as Arachnneka, Anthony Davis as The Brow, Klay Thompson as Wet-Fire, Diana Taurasi as White Mamba, and Damian Lillard as Chronos

The official description for Space Jam: A New Legacy reads: "When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a script from Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terence Nance. The film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16th.