New Space Jam 2 Photo Shows Angry Tweety Bird With LeBron James and Elmer Fudd

This summer, Space Jam is finally making its return to the big screen. Fans of the beloved sports comedy have been asking for a sequel ever since Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny back in 1996, and they're finally getting their wish in July. Los Angeles Lakers superstar four-time NBA MVP LeBron James is taking over as the new franchise lead in Space Jam: A New Legacy, where it will be his turn to ball alongside Bugs, Lola, Taz, and the rest of the Tune Squad.

With Space Jam: A New Legacy's release date fast approaching, the marketing for the long-awaited sequel is finally starting to ramp up a bit. Warner Bros. has already released a trailer for the new adventure, and Tuesday brought a brand new image from USA Today's summer movie preview. You can take a look at the new photo below!

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The new photo shows James, who will be playing himself in the film, alongside an angry Tweety Bird and a very confused Elmer Fudd. There's a good chance the trio could be checking out their new opponents, as this film won't feature a comeback from the Monstars.

While we don't know exactly how the new villainous basketball team will be created, we do know who will be pulling the strings of the entire operation. Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle takes on the role of the antagonist, playing a character called Al G Rhythm.

"What was pitched to me, what they wanted to do with my character, what was going to happen with LeBron, the conceit of the film and the opportunity to take a classic title like that and do another spin on it with the latest GOAT, being LeBron, I just thought, 'Hey, this is cool,'" Cheadle told EW. "To get to play this really innovative character, which I don't even know how much I can talk about, or what you know. But I just thought it was going to be a cool family story with LeBron and a cool character to play opposite him."

In addition James and Cheadle, Space Jam: A New Legacy stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Dom James. Warner Bros. has yet to confirm which professional basketball players will be involved in A New Legacy, but rumors and reports have suggested that NBA and WNBA stars in the film include Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released on HBO Max and in theaters on July 16th.